Motley Crue’s John 5 Will Display His KISS Memorabilia in a Pop-Up Museum for 1 Month

Saying John 5 is a KISS fan is completely missing the point. He’s such a fan, he has enough KISS memorabilia to launch his own pop-up museum.

Here’s a statement on his website:

"In May 2025, John 5 will open up his person collection for the first time ever to fellow KISS fans around the world with his brand-new Knights In Satan Service Museum of KISS Memorabilia in Los Angeles, California.Guided tours will be open to the public for one month only (with a possible expansion).Current dates available are May 5-9, May 12-16, May 19-23 and May 27-30. Each will be led by John 5 himself who will provide tons of rich detail and answer any questions in an expansive 2 hour session. There will be a maximum of 6 guests per session."