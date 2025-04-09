Motley Crue’s John 5 Will Display His KISS Memorabilia in a Pop-Up Museum for 1 Month

Freaks On Parade Tour With Rob Zombie And Mudvayne LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Guitarist John 5 performs with Rob Zombie on a stop of the Freaks on Parade tour at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Ethan

Saying John 5 is a KISS fan is completely missing the point. He’s such a fan, he has enough KISS memorabilia to launch his own pop-up museum.

Here’s a statement on his website:

"In May 2025, John 5 will open up his person collection for the first time ever to fellow KISS fans around the world with his brand-new Knights In Satan Service Museum of KISS Memorabilia in Los Angeles, California.Guided tours will be open to the public for one month only (with a possible expansion).Current dates available are May 5-9, May 12-16, May 19-23 and May 27-30. Each will be led by John 5 himself who will provide tons of rich detail and answer any questions in an expansive 2 hour session. There will be a maximum of 6 guests per session."

