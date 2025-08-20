For National Radio Day Flash Back To the 80’s & the Inspiration For Many Radio Peeps Like Me, WKRP.

Back before thousands of streaming and cable channels, and a whole internet to fill your entertainment whimsy, there was broadcast TV, and of course, radio. And those two worlds collided for many of us with a classic TV show, that I still think has some of TV’s funniest moments ever, WKRP In Cincinnati.
Now a website called awphooey.com has collected some of the best “on-air” bits from WKRP’s DJ’s like Dr. Johnny Fever and Venus Flytrap, and collated them along with full length songs, into actual shows where you can pretend you’re listening to the station in the 80’s!
Here’s the link to listen to Dr. Johnny Fever’s show, with his playlist posted below, then the Venus Flytrap show is here and his playlist is posted below too:
Hour 01
01 Linda Ronstadt - “Ooh Baby Baby” (1978)
02 Van Morrisson - “Into the Mystic” (1970)
03 Sly & the Family Stone - “Remember Who You Are” (1979)
04 The Kinks - “Rock n Roll Fantasy” (1978)
05 Warren Zevon - “Werewolves of London” (1978)
06 Bo Diddley - “Bo Diddley” (1955)
07 Wayne Newton - “Danke Schoen” (1963)
08 Pete Townsend - “Tough Boys” (1980)
09 Bruce Springsteen - “Hungry Heart” (1980)
10 Queen - “Another One Bites the Dust” (1980)
11 The Police - “De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da” (1980)
12 Elvis Presley - “Return to Sender” (1962)
13 The Kinks - “You Really Got Me” (1964)
14 Captain Beefheart - “Suction Prints” (1978)
15 The O’Jays - “For the Love of Money” (1973)
Hour 02
01 Led Zeppelin - “Immigrant Song” (1970)
02 Heart - “Barracuda” (1977)
03 The Coasters - “Young Blood” (1957)
04 Blondie - “Heart of Glass” (1978)
05 Paul McCartney & Wings - “Arrow Through Me” (1979)
06 Prince - “I Wanna Be Your Lover” (1979)
07 Jerry Lee Lewis - “Rockin My Life Away” (1977)
08 M - “Pop Muzik” (1979)
09 Marvin Gaye - “I Heard it Through the Grapevine” (1968)
10 Bonnie Raitt - “Runaway” (1979)
11 Huey Lewis and the News - “Do You Believe in Love” (1982)
12 Junior Walker and the All Stars - “Shotgun” (1965)
13 Dr. John - “Keep That Music Simple” (1979)
14 Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers - “Why Do Fools Fall in Love” (1956)
15 B.B. King - “Gambler’s Blues (Live, The International Club, Chicago) (1977)
16 Jerry Lee Lewis - “Don’t Let Go” (1965)
Hour 03
01 The Rolling Stones - “Lies” (1978)
02 Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band - “Old Time Rock and Roll” (1978)
03 Nick Lowe - “They Called it Rock” (1978)
04 Billy Swan - “Don’t Be Cruel” (1974)
05 Wilson Pickett - “Land of 1000 Dances” (1966)
06 The Cure - “Jumping Someone Else’s Train” (1980)
07 Freddie King - “I’m Tore Down” (1961)
08 The Cars - “Just What I Needed” (1978)
09 Arthur Conley - “Sweet Soul Music” (1967)
10 Albert King - “Born Under a Bad Sign” (1967)
11 The Go-Go’s - “We Got the Beat” (Stiff 7-inch) (1980)
12 Jefferson Starship - “Jane” (1979)
13 The Tubes - “Talk to Ya Later” (1981)
14 Little Richard - “Lucille” (1957)
15 Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - “I Love Rock & Roll” (1981)
16 Ray Charles - “What’d I Say” (1959)
17 Paul McCartney - “Take it Away” (1982)
(1965-1982)
Hour 01
01 Bob Marley & The Wailers - “Real Situation” 1980
02 Pointer Sisters - “Slow Hand” 1981
03 Blue Oyster Cult - “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” 1976
04 Hazel O’Connor - “Eighth Day” 1980
05 AC/DC - “You Shook Me All Night Long” 1980
06 Detective - “Dynamite” 1977
07 Detective - “Got Enough Love” 1977
08 Crash Crew - “We Want to Rock” 1981
09 Jerry Lee Lewis - “Wine Spo-Dee O’Dee” 1973
10 George Thorogood & The Destroyers -
“One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer“ 1980
11 R.E.M. - “Gardening at Night” 1982
12 Freddie King - “Funny Bone” 1965
13 Creedence Clearwater Revival - “Up Around The Bend” 1970
14 War - “Spill The Wine” 1970
Hour 02
01 Edwin Birdsong - “Cola Bottle Baby” 1979
02 Carl Carlton - “She’s a Bad Mama Jama” 1981
03 Chic - “Dance, Dance, Dance” 1977
04 Carol Lloyd - “Plans for Tomorrow” 1979
05 Donald Byrd - “Flight Time” 1976
06 Chuck Mangione - “Last Dance” 1977
07 Marvin Gaye - “After the Dance” 1976
08 Grover Washington, Jr. and Bill Withers - “Just the Two of Us” 1981
09 Stanley Turrentine - “Closer” 1980
10 Aurra - “Make Up Your Mind” 1981
11 Prince - “Little Red Corvette” 1982
12 The Fatback Band - “King Tim III” 1979
13 Grover Washington, Jr. - “Make Me a Memory (Sad Samba)” 1981
14 Roberta Flack - “Feel Like Makin’ Love” 1974
Hour 03
01 Marvin Gaye - “Is That Enough” 1978
02 Ernie Watts - “Chariots of Fire” 1982
03 Rose Royce - “Wishing on a Star” 1977
04 Delegation - “Oh, Honey” 1978
05 The Brothers Johnson - “Strawberry Letter 23” 1977
06 L.T.D. - “We Both Deserve Each Other’s Love” 1978
07 A Taste of Honey - “Boogie Oogie Oogie” 1978
08 Herb Alpert - “Rise” 1979
09 Luther Vandross - “Never Too Much” 1981
10 Bill Evans - “Remembering the Rain” 1978
11 Blue Magic - “Sideshow” 1974
12 Ashford & Simpson - “Nobody Knows” 1979
13 Kenny Loggins - “This is It” 1979
14 Smokey Robinson -“Being With You” 1981