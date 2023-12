Love Is A Long Road was originally on Full Moon Fever, but its seeing a resurgence now due to being prominently featured in the new Grand Theft Auto VI promo video. GTA has always had one of the best soundtracks of any video game out there. I know because I’ve played them all since GTA III. Vice City was especially rad since it was set in the 80′s.

Content Warning: GTA videos are usually not safe for work, even though they’re video games.

