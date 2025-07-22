No Surprise Here, 4 of the Top 10 Amusement Parks Are Right Here In Central FL

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 8: In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom Park (pictured) is seen on October 8, 2014. Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom will begin to reopen on July 11, 2020, followed by EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios on July 15, 2020. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

We already know we live in an awesome place. And now there’s another ranking showing how awesome our good times are. 4 of the top 10 amusement parks in America are in our backyard. 1 in Tampa Bay with Busch Gardens at #6, and 3 of them in Orlando with Seaworld at #8, Universal Studios at #2, and of course the king mouse Disney World at #1.

They ranked the parks on a bunch of different factors but if you just look at annual attendance Disney is the top dog (mouse) by far!

Walt Disney World’s annual attendance is approximately 58 million, with Universal a distant 2nd with over 10 million, and further down Seaworld has 4.8 million and Busch Gardens over 4 million.

Check out the other parks that wish they were in Florida here.