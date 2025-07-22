No Surprise Here, 4 of the Top 10 Amusement Parks Are Right Here In Central FL

Walt Disney World Resort Reopening LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 8: In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom Park (pictured) is seen on October 8, 2014. Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom will begin to reopen on July 11, 2020, followed by EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios on July 15, 2020. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images) (Handout/Walt Disney World Resort via Get)
By Ethan

We already know we live in an awesome place. And now there’s another ranking showing how awesome our good times are. 4 of the top 10 amusement parks in America are in our backyard. 1 in Tampa Bay with Busch Gardens at #6, and 3 of them in Orlando with Seaworld at #8, Universal Studios at #2, and of course the king mouse Disney World at #1.

They ranked the parks on a bunch of different factors but if you just look at annual attendance Disney is the top dog (mouse) by far!

Walt Disney World’s annual attendance is approximately 58 million, with Universal a distant 2nd with over 10 million, and further down Seaworld has 4.8 million and Busch Gardens over 4 million.

Check out the other parks that wish they were in Florida here.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!