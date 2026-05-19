One Of My Favorite Musicians Of All Time Called Me Today-Billy Corgan From the Smashing Pumpkins!

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (NOT TO BE LICENSED FOR ANY STANDALONE OR SPECIAL INTEREST BOOK PUBLISHING USE CONCERNING THE COACHELLA MUSIC FESTIVAL AND/OR STAGECOACH MUSIC FESTIVAL) Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins performs with Sombr at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

Wow I’m totally fangirling right now, almost as hard as when I got to interview Brian Johnson...almost. But outside of The Cure, AC/DC, and Pink Floyd, the Smashing Pumpkins are my favorite band and I’ve been a fan since their very first album Gish.

Speaking of Gish, Billy told me something I never knew about possibly the most iconic part of that album, part of their first major label single, I Am One.

We also celebrated an anniversary today, May 19th, that even he didn’t remember, but you probably will. Check it out:

And while I spent most of my interview talking about MY favorite Pumpkins stuff like Pisces Iscariot, and his guitar tone, he called me mainly to talk about the upcoming Rats In A Cage tour where the band will be performing alone with no openers because they’re doing a 2 set show with an intermission. One set is all about their epic double album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, and the other set full of other great Smashing Pumpkins songs.

See the Rats In A Cage Tour in Tampa October 18th at Benchmark International Arena.