Props to the Sarasota Cops Who Jumped On a Runaway Boat After the Boater Fell Off

A boater fell overboard after he says a large vessel cut him off, and as he tried to handle the wake he was thrown overboard. The boat then continued to circle at about 40 mph until Sarasota PD was able to pull up beside the runaway boat and jump on board a speed in order to shut the out of control vehicle down.

Officer Dixon piloted the PD boat and Lt. King was the wild man who got to jump from boat to boat.