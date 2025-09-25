Rick Moranis Comes Out Of Acting Retirement Specifically for ‘Spaceballs 2′

The existence of a sequel to one of the funniest 80’s movies of all time, Spaceballs, has now been verified with the awesome news that Rick Moranis will come out of acting retirement specifically for this movie.

Deadline reports: "Amazon MGM Studios has made official what Deadline previously told you: There is aSpaceballs 2 with Rick Moranis, Bill Pullman and Daphne Zuniga reprising their respective roles as Dark Helmet, Lone Star and Princess Vespa."

With Mel Brooks reprising all 3 of his roles, and Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Imagine Entertainment producing, you’re almost guaranteed a 2nd movie that will live up to the original.

Josh Gad, who is hilarious, stars in and is one of the writers of the movie, and apparently there is already a teaser trailer out.