A Section of Hwy 41, The Tamiami Trail, Is Officially the Dickey Betts Memorial Highway Now

On July 1st one of Florida’s musical greats was honored with a part of highway 41 named in his honor. Duane Betts posted on his Facebook that a stretch of the Tamiami Trail, between North Creek and Blackburn Point Rd in Sarasota County, is now the Dickey Betts Memorial Highway.

If you know the words to The Allman Brothers Band’s Ramblin’ Man then you remember this line: “And I was born in the backseat of a Greyhound bus rollin’ down highway 41...”

Officially Dickey was born in West Palm Beach, but raised mostly in Bradenton. He was a founding member of the band that formed in Jacksonville, but west Florida, the Tampa Bay and Sarasota area, was always home.