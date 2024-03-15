See Pics And Video From Foreigner Live In Our Studios

Foreigner’s Michael Bluestein, Bruce Watson, and Luis Maldonado stopped by our 107.3 The Eagle studios in Tampa Bay on March 7th, 2024, just before 1 of their performances in Florida this year. They played the Florida Strawberry Festival the next night, Friday March 8th. AND they’ll be back again in July on their Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour with Styx.
Here’s their acoustic performance of Feels Like The First Time:
And here’s Cold As Ice:
And here are all the pics our photog grabbed during the show:
