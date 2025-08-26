That Seaplane Outside Margaritaville In Orlando? Its A Real Plane, Owned by Jimmy Buffett.

If you’ve ever walked through City Walk in Orlando on your way between Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios then you’ve walked by something you probably thought was just a prop. Universal Studios is full of movie and TV props, that’s what Universal Studios does.

But the large seaplane that makes up the backdrop for the outdoor bar and seating at Margaritaville, also known as the “Lone Palm Airport”, isn’t a prop at all. Its an actual seaplane, and one that still flies. Not only does it still fly but its the plane Jimmy Buffett himself owned and flew during his life. Yes, that’s Hemisphere Dancer, his private Albatross seaplane that he flew to his private island and all around the world when he was still alive.

When it was time for him to retire the plane, the offer was put out to “store” it in Orlando outside his Margaritaville restaurant, and he agreed with one proviso, that it be kept in flying condition. So not only is it not a prop, with a little notice and some maintenance, it can actually power up and fly away.

Well, it might have to be moved somewhere with more of a runway area than the tiny river in Universal Studios, but it does still work.

And thanks to the company Plane Tags, when they replaced some panels during recent upkeep, you can now own dog tags made from the old aluminum panels.