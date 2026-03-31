This is Rad! The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series Takes Over the St. Pete Pier This Summer.

The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series is a huge international competition of awesomeness. And its coming to Florida for the first time this summer. Specifically the pier in St. Petersburg.

“Florida doesn’t have many cliffs, and St. Pete doesn’t have any at all...” you might be saying. And you’d be correct. But for Red Bull’s cliff diving series they don’t always use actual cliffs. Many use platforms because there just aren’t that many spots where you can do a cliff diving competition, film it, AND invite fans to be a part of it.

So the cliff diving platforms are headed to St. Pete’s pier June 5-6th, 2026.

"For the first time, the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series comes to the Gulf Coast of the United States of America, and St. Petersburg is ready to host the adrenaline-fuelled spectacle on 5 & 6 June. Florida’s Sunshine City brings a sun-drenched, waterfront stage to the 2026 season, as elite divers launch from the reimagined St. Pete Pier into the crystal-clear waters of Tampa Bay.

This is unchartered territory for the circuit, and history is ready to be written. With the season now in full swing at the second stop, and the divers fighting for a strong early positioning in the championship standings, the first-ever winners at this Florida location will become the stars of a new chapter in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series’ story."

So if you’ve got a boat, this is going to be the best way to see the action, but I’m sure it will be televised on the Ocho or some sports channel like that. I know I’m going to try to get press passes, for sure!