Turn On Your Blue Lights and Flashback To K-Mart’s Glory Days With Hours of K-Mart Music

“Attention K-Mart Shoppers!“ An intercom phrase we all know by heart from the glory days of bargain shopping the mart with the fam. Now a former K-Mart employee from Indiana who worked the service desk, where they would play the corporate tapes over the intercom, saved some of those “KMRT Radio” tapes so you can relive your Blue Light Special days wandering the aisles of the mart.

In this video, as reported by Nerdist, "Mark Davis used to don the store’s infamous red vests in Naperville, IL back in the late ’80s and early ’90s. He worked behind the service desk where the store would play its tunes. Davis revealed that the playlist came from a cassette tape issued by corporate. For some mysterious reason, he kept those tapes, saving them from death by dumpster."

And, also as reported by Nerdist, all of these childhood jams are available on the awesome Internet Archive at this link.