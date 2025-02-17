Two Fans Just Released Pics They Took at One of John Bonham’s Final Concerts with Led Zeppelin

The last concert tour John Bonham was a part of with Led Zeppelin was their European tour in June through July of 1980. John was found dead on September 25th, 1980, as the band was rehearsing for their next tour cycle.

One of the fans that was at the Hanover, Germany show on June 24th, 1980, just allowed the Led Zeppelin News website to post their personal pictures from that show. Peter Soblik was at the show, on the floor, looking up from the left side of the stage where you can clearly see Plant and Page, and in a few pics you can also see Jones on stage with his bass. After Peter had released these pics, another fan, Uli Speicher, who was also at the show but on the other side of the floor, posted his pics to his Facebook page and in those you can clearly see John Bonham in what would sadly be his last tour.

You can see all these cool, but slightly grainy photos (I mean it was 1980 so small cameras weren’t that great) at this link on Led Zeppelin News’ Flickr page.