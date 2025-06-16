Universal Studios Hollywood Reveal Train Cars For the Fast & Furious Ride, is it Coming To Orlando?

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - MARCH 12: A car used in the film is on display at the afterparty for the premiere of Universal's "Fast & Furious" at the Universal Amphitheatre on March 12, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

I love Universal Studios and have been there a few dozen times now, constantly riding some of the best amusement park rides in the world. Hagrid’s coaster is quite possibly my favorite ever. But there’s always been one ride that has a great set design, and cool and interesting queue line, but a disappointing actual ride experience. Fast and Furious Supercharged is not one of the better rides at Universal Studios in Orlando, in my opinion. For such a high octane movie franchise, the concept for the ride was just never going to live up to that level of adrenaline, when they had such a small amount of space, and had to design a mostly VR style experience, on a slow moving vehicle, on such a short track.

But all that may be changing for the better.

At Universal Studios Hollywood they just revealed the new roller coaster’s train cars for their Fast & Furious roller coaster that should open soon, and they’re possibly the coolest roller coaster cars ever. Designed after the most popular and famous cars from the movie franchise these train cars look cool as hell.

Plus, according to this teaser video of how the ride will function, the cars may actually “drift” around the coaster track depending on the turns of the ride.

The rumors have been that since they closed the Rock-It coaster in Orlando, that they are going to replace it with a new Fast & Furious styled coaster ride to replace both rides. If so, I hope these trains and cars make it to our park, too.