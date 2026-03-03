Video Game Fans, A Short Film Based On GTA-6 Was Shot Entirely In Tampa Bay.

FILE PHOTO: Rockstar Games confirmed the next edition of "Grand Theft Auto" is in development.

As a huge fan of the Grand Theft Auto game series, the wait for part 6 has been forever! And it may still be the end of this year before its finally released.

But a Tampa Bay filmmaker, Todd Wiseman Jr., made a live action short film called Six Stars based on the game franchise. Six Stars was filmed in and around Tampa Bay, and is based on a fictional Florida, that is basically the real Tampa Bay.

Caution, since its based on GTA it does include adult themes like sex and violence, so viewer discretion is advised. There’s no actual nudity in the YouTube version posted here, but there is in the original version posted on the IGN website.

And here’s a behind-the-scenes video of some of the filming where you can see some of the Tampa Bay spots a little closer.