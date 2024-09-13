Watch David Gilmour Upstage His Own Daughter In A Cute And Funny Daddy Daughter Moment

Live 8 London - Stage LONDON - JULY 02: Dave Gilmour of Pink Floyd performs on stage at "Live 8 London" in Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 in London, England. The free concert is one of ten simultaneous international gigs including Philadelphia, Berlin, Rome, Paris, Barrie, Tokyo, Cornwall, Moscow and Johannesburg. The concerts precede the G8 summit (July 6-8) to raising awareness for MAKEpovertyHISTORY. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images) (Jo Hale/Getty Images)

Even when you’re one of the biggest rock stars on the planet, like David Gilmour, sometimes you just have to show your kids how to do something the right way. Especially when your kid is playing a song you wrote.

David’s daughter Romany Gilmour is also a musician, singer, and guitar player. She was recently playing a gig at a local pub near where they live called the Neptune, in Hove. And at some point during her set she decided to try her hand at one of her dad’s most famous songs, Wish You Were Here. So dear old dad decided to join her on stage and show her how its done lol. I love how Romany essentially introduces him by saying “have you come to upstage me?”

