Watch Some Videos From the ‘Back To The Beginning’ Concert If You Didn’t Live Stream It

Some of these videos are on the artists official sites but most are fan shot from the crowd so they’re not super hi-fi. But, before these get taken down for whatever reason, you can at least see what parts of the biggest concert of 2025 was like.

We’ll start at the top with Black Sabbath taking the stage for War Pigs.

Here’s Ozzy with Crazy Train.

Here’s GnR covering Sabbath’s Sabbath Bloody Sabbath

Here’s one of the coolest performances, one of the 2 supergroups doing Walk This Way and Whole Lotta Love. This supergroup features Steven Tyler, Tom Morello, Chad Smith, Nuno Bettencourt, Rudy Sarzo, and Andrew Watt.

Here’s Pantera doing Walk, and if you see the video of them doing Cowboys From Hell, Jason Momoa jumped into the pit in the crowd for that one.

And here’s one of the best Black Sabbath covers performed that day, and its not by any of the big metal groups, either. Its by a favorite of mine, Yungblud. He does an amazing version of Changes.