While Billy Idol Was In Tampa He and Steve Stevens Stopped Into the Dali Museum in St. Pete

Saturday night Billy Idol played at the Midlforida Credit Union Amphitheatre as part of his Nice Day To Tour Again, run. While he was in Tampa Bay he and Steve Stevens decided to drop into one of the coolest museums ever, and a personal favorite of mine, the Dali Museum in St Petersburg.
Billy’s concert was Saturday night the 10th and his next show is tonight the 13th, so while this was posted just yesterday, I’m not sure what day he was at the museum. So if you bumped into someone that looked like Billy Idol and Steve Stevens at the Dali...it was actually them!
No word on whether Billy and Steve got to check out the 360 degree Dark Side Of The Moon show in the Dali Dome.