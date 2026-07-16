You Already Know Billy Idol’s ‘White Wedding’ But That’s Just Pt. 1. Have You Heard Pt. 2?

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 09: Billy Idol performs at the Mundo Stage during the Rock in Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 09, 2022 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The famous festival Rock in Rio returns after two years of cancellation due to COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Billy Idol’s 1982 self- titled debut album is best known for his mega-hit White Wedding pt. 1. Yes, pt. 1. Its a two part song but part 2 wasn’t on the original album. It was part of the 12″ single release of pt. 1, and wasn’t on a full album until Billy’s 1985 compilation Vital Idol. Have you ever heard part 2? If not, you need to because its pretty awesome. In fact the Vital Idol version is both parts together as 1 over 8 minute song and I like them both together, honestly.

Here’s just part 2:

And here’s both parts together. Makes for a great track on your gym or lawn mowing playlist. At least that’s where I’ve got it.