Your Orlando Area Concert Calendar

Here’s your complete concert calendar for all the big shows coming to Orlando, and anywhere you go to see shows. If you know of any shows I missed, or want to let me know about a show you think I should include in the concert calendar, shoot me a comment on Facebook.

Here’s links to many of the venues I mentioned so you can grab tickets to your favorite shows.

House Of Blues

Hard Rock at universal Studios

Epcot Concerts at Disney

KIA Center

Camping World Stadium

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The Plaza Live

Seaworld Bayside Amphitheatre/Food & Music Festival

Here is the full list of shows I know of so far:

April 5: Geoff Tate @ HOB

Village People @ Busch Gardens Tampa

April 6-7: Sugar Ray @ Epcot

April 8: Spiritbox @ Hard Rock

April 11: Jason Isbell @ St Aug Amp

April 11-12: Simple Plan @ Epcot

April 13: Kylie Minogue, Rita Ora @ KIA Center

Chicago @ St. Aug Amp

Fuel & Lit @ Busch Gardens Tampa

April 19: Plain White T’s @ Busch Gardens Tampa

April 20-21: Flock Of Seagulls @ Epcot

April 26: Blackberry Smoke @ Busch Gardens Tampa

April 24 & 27: Pink Floyd at Pompeii in IMAX

May 1: Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo @ St Aug Amp

May 2-5: Plain White T’s @ Epcot

May 3: Kansas @ Seaworld Bayside Stadium

3rd Eye Blind @ Busch Gardens Tampa

May 4: Robin Thicke @ Busch Gardens Tampa

May 10: Billy Idol/Joan Jett @ Tampa Amp

Grand Funk Railroad @ Busch Gardens Tampa

May 16: Hoobastank @ Busch Gardens Tampa

May 25-26: Don Felder @ Epcot

May 29: I Want My 80’s Tour w/ Rick Springfield, John Waite, Wang Chung, John Cafferty NOT Paul Young! @ St Aug Amp

May 31: Brotherhood of Rock: Styx, Kevin Cronin, Don Felder @ Amp

June 4: Shakira @ Camping World

June 4: Barenaked Ladies @ St Aug Amp

June 6: Night Ranger @ Capital Theatre Clearwater

June 9: Modest Mouse @ HOB

June 10: Post Malone @ Camping World

June 11: Modest Mouse @ St Aug Amp

June 22: Ringo Starr & All Starr Band @ St Aug Amp

June 24: Heart @ VuStar Veterans Jacksonville

June 25: Heart @ Hertz Arena Estero

Clutch @ HOB

June 27: Heart @ KIA Center

June 28: Heart @ Hard Rock Live Hollywood Florida

July 11: Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, New Found Glory @ iThink Amp West Palm

July 19: Toto, Men At Work, Christopher Cross @ Amp

Counting Crows/Gaslight Anthem @ St Aug Amp

July 20: Counting Crows/Gaslight Anthem @ Sound Clearwater

July 23: Goo Goo Dolls @ St Aug Amp

Aug 8: Collective Soul/Live @ Daily’s Place in Jax

Aug 12: Flock Of Seagulls @ Mahaffey St. Pete

Aug 19: UB40 & The Fixx @ Hard Rock

Aug 22: Katy Perry @ Amalie

Aug 23: UB40 & The Fixx @ St Aug Amp

Aug 24: The Weeknd @ Camping World

Aug 30-31: The Fray @ Epcot

Aug 31: George Thorogood & the Destroyers w/ Artimus Pyle Band @ REH *ONLY Florida date*

Sep 1-2: Sugar Ray @ Epcot

Sep 6-7: Hoobastank @ Epcot

Sep 8-9: Yellowcard @ Epcot

Sep 24: Weird Al @ St Aug Amp

Oct 3: Rick Springfield/Richard Marx @ REH Clearwater

Oct 4: Rick Springfield/Richard Marx @ Kravis Center West Palm

Oct 5: Rick Springfield/Richard Marx @ King Center Melbourne

Oct 13-14: Switchfoot @ Epcot

Oct 20-21: Billy Ocean @ Epcot

Oct 24-25: Tedeschi Trucks Band @ St Aug Amp

Oct 25-28: Hanson @ Epcot

Nov 3-4: Boyz II Men @ Epcot

Nov 7-10: EDC @ Camping World

Nov 15-16: Vans Warped Tour @ Camping World

NOV 15-16: Smash Mouth????? @ Epcot