Yunglbud & Aerosmith Dropped An Acoustic Version of ‘My Only Angel’ With a Special Guest On Banjo

Steve Martin playing the banjo, and Yungblud and Aerosmith paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the MTV VMA Awards 2025.

I love this song My Only Angel by Aerosmith and Yungblud. I’ve already ordered an autographed version of the upcoming ep on vinyl, I love it so much.

Over the weekend they dropped an insanely good acoustic version of the song with Yungblud on 6 string, Joe Perry on 12 string, and Steve Martin adding banjo to the mix.

Yes, THAT Steve Martin, the comedian. If you didn’t know Steve is a world class banjo player and even plays and tours with a band, the Steep Canyon Rangers. I’ll drop a video of him playing banjo below too.

Steve Martin wasn’t in the video because he recorded his banjo part separately from the rest of the track. He even posted the text thread between him a Steven Tyler about doing the song and sending the audio. Check it out:

And here’s the acoustic version which, I feel, is just as good as the original.

Here’s some of Steve Martin’s seriously good banjo picking. You should check out his band because they’re really great, too!