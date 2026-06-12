Cheap Trick announces cancellation and postponement of several tour dates

Rick Nielsen and Robin Zander of Cheap Trick perform at Ascend Amphitheater on August 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Cheap Trick has been forced to cancel or postpone several shows on their current tour.

According to a post on social media, the tour changes are "due to circumstances beyond our control," and refunds will be given to ticket holders for canceled dates. Tickets for postponed dates will be valid for the new shows.

In total, the band has canceled four shows — June 12 in Catoosa, Oklahoma; June 13 in Norman, Oklahoma; June 20 in Standish, Michigan; and June 27 in Prior Lake, Minnesota. They’ve also postponed three dates — the June 25 show in Aurora, Illinois, is rescheduled for Sept. 10; the June 21 gig in Paw Paw, Michigan, is now scheduled for Sept. 11; and the June 28 concert in Madison, Wisconsin, is recheduled for Nov. 8.

The band's next scheduled show is June 24 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. A complete list of dates can be found at CheapTrick.com.

Cheap Trick released their latest studio album, All Washed Up, in November.

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