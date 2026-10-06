Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Punta Gorda using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Shell
- Address: 900 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte, FL
- Price: $3.77
#2. Mobil
- Address: 3949 Tamiami Tr, Punta Gorda, FL
- Price: $3.79
#3. BJ's
- Address: 19150 Quesada Ave, Port Charlotte, FL
- Price: $3.87
#3. Sam's Club (tie)
- Address: 17700 Murdock Cir, Port Charlotte, FL
- Price: $3.87
#5. Murphy USA
- Address: 26359 Jones Loop Rd., Punta Gorda, FL
- Price: $3.88
#6. Chevron
- Address: 4968 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL
- Price: $3.89
#6. Shell (tie)
- Address: 829 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL
- Price: $3.89
#8. Murphy USA
- Address: 2981 South Mccall Rd., Englewood, FL
- Price: $3.91
#9. Murphy Express
- Address: 19020 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, FL
- Price: $3.93
#9. Murphy USA (tie)
- Address: 355 Kings Hwy, Port Charlotte, FL
- Price: $3.93