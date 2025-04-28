Chris Cornell's widow thanks Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for Soundgarden induction

Vicky Cornell, the widow of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, has shared her reaction to the band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

"Thank you @rockhall," Vicky writes in an Instagram post. "And huge thanks to all the fans who voted who's constant love and support keep his legacy alive."

Chris Cornell died in 2017. Soundgarden was first nominated for the Rock Hall in 2020, and were on the ballot again in 2023 before finally being chosen for induction as part of the 2025 class.

"It's always bittersweet but Chris would be so honored and it is well past due and beyond well deserved!" Vicky writes. "On behalf of Chris and our family -thank you!! Loud love."

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Nov. 8, and will stream live on Disney+. Other inductees include The White Stripes, Bad Company, Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker and Chubby Checker.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

