Chrissie Hynde shares her thoughts on hugs: ‘When did everyone get so touchy-feely?’

Chrissie Hynde is seen performing on stage at the charity fundraiser "Night For Ukraine" at The Roundhouse on March 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Nicky J Sims/Getty Images)

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde doesn't seem to be the biggest fan of the hug. In a recent post on social media, she seemed to question why "hugs" suddenly became a go-to salutation in emails.

“Question: When did everyone get so touchy-feely?” she wrote. “It seems like a new thing where people sign their emails: 'Hugs.' Hate to be a spoil sport, but I’m wondering if there’s anyone else out there who isn’t huggy. Surely, it’s not just me.”

"Has this come from the therapy culture? The Grammy culture? Over-sharing?" she questioned.

“I guess we’re like dogs. Some are Lone wolves (me) and others are lap dogs who like a lot of pampering (hugs),” she noted. “( btw …I’m not confusing touchy-feely-huggy people with out-and- out sexy beasts. Two totally different things).”

Hynde also questioned email sign-offs that read “Stay safe,” simply asking “Seriously?" before signing off with, “OK well that’s my thought for the day.”

Hynde later clarified her comments in a second post.

“Suddenly, I seem to be getting a lot of messages signed: ‘Hugs.’ Maybe I was wrong. Maybe everyone really does need a hug,” she wrote. “That was probably mean spirited of me and so I would like to now say, ‘Have a nice day… Hugs.’”

She added, “I’ll write another riveting blog next time I have something unimportant to say In the meantime, Hugs.”

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