Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $367,369 in June, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of July 17, the
sits at 6.75%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the The Villages metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Stacker
#8. Coleman, FL
- Typical home value: $187,818
- 1-year price change: -9.2%
- 5-year price change: +21.0%
Stacker
#7. Lake Panasoffkee, FL
- Typical home value: $207,263
- 1-year price change: -5.0%
- 5-year price change: +43.2%
Stacker
#6. Center Hill, FL
- Typical home value: $252,948
- 1-year price change: -1.5%
- 5-year price change: +36.2%
Stacker
#5. Bushnell, FL
- Typical home value: $298,008
- 1-year price change: +1.0%
- 5-year price change: +49.7%
Stacker
#4. Webster, FL
- Typical home value: $298,445
- 1-year price change: -1.7%
- 5-year price change: +50.3%
Stacker
#3. Wildwood, FL
- Typical home value: $307,307
- 1-year price change: -2.4%
- 5-year price change: +41.1%
Stacker
#2. Oxford, FL
- Typical home value: $363,992
- 1-year price change: -1.8%
- 5-year price change: +38.8%
Stacker
#1. The Villages, FL
- Typical home value: $402,522
- 1-year price change: -2.2%
- 5-year price change: +32.7%