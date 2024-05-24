Classic Jane's Addiction lineup plays first show together in 14 years

By Josh Johnson

Jane's Addiction played an intimate concert at London's Bush Hall on Thursday, which featured the full reunion of the band's classic lineup.

Prior to the performance, frontman Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery hadn't shared the stage together in 14 years.

The Jane's Addiction Instagram posted footage from the concert, alongside the caption, "We're back."

It had previously appeared that the classic Jane's lineup would be getting back together when Avery, who left the group in 2010, rejoined in 2022 for a tour with The Smashing Pumpkins. However, Navarro was unable to take part in the tour due to the continued effects of long COVID-19, and had not played live with Jane's since 2021.

Jane's Addiction is currently on a tour of the U.K. and Europe. They'll be back in the U.S. in September to play the South Star and Evolution music festivals.

