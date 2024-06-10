Courteney Cox revisits her “Dancing in the Dark” moves in honor of 'Born In The U.S.A.’s' 40th anniversary

Bruce Springsteen recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of his classic album Born in the U.S.A., which featured the hit single "Dancing with the Dark."

The single was accompanied by a now-iconic video, featuring a pre-Friends Courteney Cox being pulled onstage by The Boss to dance with him, and in a new video posted to Instagram, Cox is revisiting her signature moves from the clip.

Courteney's video starts with her wearing a sweatshirt, with text on the clip reading, "asking my mom how she danced in the 80s." After a few awkward moves, Cox shakes her head no, unzips her sweatshirt to reveal a Born in the U.S.A. concert T-shirt like the one from the original video and starts recreating her dance.

She captioned the clip, “1980’s dancing…in the dark”

Released June 4, 1984, Born in the U.S.A. was one of Springsteen's most successful albums, selling over 30 million copies worldwide. It spent seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart and produced seven top-10 singles: the title track, "Dancing in the Dark," "Cover Me," "Glory Days," "I'm On Fire," "I'm Goin' Down" and "My Hometown."

