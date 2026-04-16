Cream to release expanded edition of 1968’s 'Wheels of Fire'

Cream is revisiting their third studio album, Wheels of Fire.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band — Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Jack Bruce — is set to release Wheels of Fire (Super Deluxe Edition) on June 12, a five-CD set featuring newly remastered audio, plus a whole host of bonus material.

The set includes a rarities collection made up of 15 recordings, nine of which have never been released before. Among the tracks are an early version of “White Room”; a rough mix of “Deserted Cities of the Heart” without strings; and a single version of “Crossroads.”

The release also includes remastered versions of the original album's four live tracks from March 1968, along with eight additional live tracks, including a previously unreleased live recording of “We’re Going Wrong,” recorded at the Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco.

The set also comes with a 24-page hardcover book with rare photos and new liner notes.

In addition to the five-CD set, Wheels of Fire will be released as a three-LP Expanded Edition that includes the rarities collection.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Originally released in June 1968, Wheels of Fire was a double LP that included one LP of recorded music and a second of live recordings. It went to #1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart and included the iconic Cream song "White Room," which was a top-10 hit for the band. Just as the album was being released, Cream announced that they would be breaking up following a farewell tour.

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