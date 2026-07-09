Dave Davies reveals issues with recent Kinks biography

Musician Dave Davies of the Kinks attends the "Entertainment" premiere during the Sundance NEXT FEST at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Sundance)

A recent book about the Kinks is getting some backlash from one of the legendary band’s members.

All Day and All of the Night The Day-By-Day Story Pt 1: 1940-1971, written by Doug Hinman and Andrew Sandoval, came out in February. Now the Kinks' Dave Davies is letting fans know he has some issues with it.

"I cannot endorse the new Kinks book by Doug Hinman and Andrew Sandoval because there's misinformation in it about our early recording sessions," Davies wrote on X. "I signed some copies for charity before I had read the errors."

While he didn't go into specifics about what information in the book is incorrect, it seems Davies hasn’t given up on the book completely.

"I'm optimistic that a correction or two will be issued in due course," he later tweeted.

Asked whether he was given the opportunity to proofread the book before it came out, Davies replied, "No."

Davies has often used X to set the record straight with fans. Back in 2024, he took to the social media site to shoot down the long-held rumor that Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page played guitar on the band's hit "You Really Got Me."

He reiterated that fact in a July 6 post, where he corrected a Wikipedia entry. He noted, "No @JimmyPage did not provide distortion on any Kinks songs period." He also added, "I'm sick and tired of this misinformation. Jimmy Page did not play on any Kinks hits."

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