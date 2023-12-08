Dave Grohl helps cook food for people in need during Foo Fighters Australia tour

Dave Grohl continues to live up to his "nicest guy in rock" title, even when he's on the other side of the planet.

In between dates on Foo Fighters' current tour of Australia, Grohl volunteered with a charity called The Big Umbrella to help cook food for people in need.

According to the Australian news site News.com.au, the event took place on Friday in Melbourne. You can check out photos of Grohl volunteering via The Big Umbrella's Instagram Stories.

Grohl is known for being a big barbecue enthusiast; he's volunteered his cooking skills for good causes on multiple occasions. In February, he cooked meals for a shelter in Los Angeles during the Southern California winter storm.

Foo Fighters wrap their Australia tour in December 12. They'll launch a U.S. stadium tour in July.

