Dave Grohl now says he does do vocal warm-ups after detailing alcohol-fueled preshow routine

Dave Grohl may have been having a little fun when he detailed his supposed preshow routine.

As previously reported, the Foo Fighters frontman told the Dish podcast that he went to get his vocal cords inspected by a doctor some years ago. When the doctor said that everything looked good, they asked Grohl if he did any vocal warm-ups or cooldowns before and after shows. Grohl said he didn't, and detailed how he would instead just drink several beers and shots of whiskey before taking the stage.

"My doctor said, 'Just don't change what you're doing, it's working,'" Grohl said.

As it turns out, that whole story isn't exactly true. As captured by Consequence, Grohl told the crowd during a last-minute Foos show in New York City on Thursday that he does indeed take steps to take care of his voice that don't include alcohol.

"I know I make it seem like I don't do vocal warm-ups," Grohl said. "I've said this before in the press. I'm like, ‘No, I just drink a couple beers and a shot of whiskey.' It's all a lie."

"I do extensive vocal warm-ups every night before coming onstage to ensure that I don't lose my voice when we perform," he added. "I've kept it a secret for a long time."

Whatever Grohl does with his voice before a show, you can hear it in action when the Foos launch a North American stadium tour in August in support of their new album, Your Favorite Toy. They're also playing an intimate show in Sayreville, New Jersey, on Saturday, and headlining the Welcome to Rockville and BottleRock Napa festivals later in May.

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