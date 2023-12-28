Dave Grohl's beer bong & hash-hiding drawings raise over $14,000

Two drawings by Dave Grohl raised over $14,000 for charity.

As previously reported, the pieces are called "How to Make a DIY Beer Bong" and "How to Sneak Hash into a Concert," both of which illustrate exactly what its title promises. Grohl created the drawings backstage before Foo Fighters' headlining set at New Jersey's Sea.Hear.Now festival in September and was inspired by the event's "prohibited items" signs.

Proceeds from the auction will be donated to various local charities. "Beer Bong" brought in $7,301, while the winning bidder for "How to Sneak Hash" paid $6,851.

In between making drawings for charity, Grohl had a busy 2023 releasing and touring behind a new Foo Fighters album, But Here We Are. The band's 2024 schedule includes a U.S. stadium tour, which launches in July.

