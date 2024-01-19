Dave Stewart is ready to bring his Eurythmics Songbook to Bryan Adams’ tour

The last time Eurythmics' Dave Stewart and Annie Lennox performed together was at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, but music fans now have another chance to hear their iconic songs live: Stewart's Eurythmics Songbook, which is set to open for Bryan Adams on his So Happy It Hurts tour.

Stewart tells ABC Audio the idea to take the band's catalog on the road was sparked by Chic's Nile Rodgers after he invited Stewart to perform Eurythmics songs in London with a series of special guests.

Stewart says he thought, “Why not have some fun and do that?” But adds, “I didn't know how the audience was going to react.” Luckily, they “went nuts,” and he had so much fun he decided to expand on the idea.

Stewart is joined by three female singers for the shows, and while you’d think Lennox’s voice wouldn't be easy to replace, Stewart says it wasn’t much of a challenge.

“Fortunately for me, we made all different styles," he says of Eurythmics. "We were like chameleons."

Fans who see the shows can expect to hear some different reinterpretations of Eurythmics songs, but Stewart says he and Annie used to do that, as well. Regardless, “the song always comes through.”

But playing all his old songs does make him feel weird sometimes, with Dave sharing it's because “part of me is like, ‘Oh, yeah, this is like from all that time ago.’ And the other part of me is ... totally in the moment with all these new players.”

Dave Stewart's Eurythmics Songbook's stint on Adams' tour begins Saturday, January 20, in Billings, Montana. For a complete list of dates go to davestewartent.com.

