The David Bowie Center to open in May at Victoria & Albert Museum’s new V&A Storehouse

The Victoria & Albert Museum in London is set to open the David Bowie Center next year, which will be the new home of the David Bowie Archive.

The center, which was first announced in February, will open Sept. 13 at the new V&A Storehouse at East Bank, in the new cultural quarter in London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. The Storehouse is opening May 31.

The Bowie opening will mark the first time fans will have access to the over 90,000 items in the Bowie Archive, with the items tracing the rocker's “creative processes as a musical innovator, cultural icon, and advocate for self-expression and reinvention.”

It will include costumes from the Ziggy Stardust era, lyrics to songs like “Fame” and “Heroes,” and a whole lot more. The center will be split into three different zones, with curated displays and audio visual installations, as well as areas where visitors can explore the archives on their own.

But the Bowie Center is only one part of the new V&A Storehouse. It will also include over 500,000 creative works, including the Glastonbury Festival Archives and Elton John’s costumes.

