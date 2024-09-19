David Bowie & Mick Jagger wanted to do a mystery movie together

David Bowie and Mick Jagger wanted to star in a murder mystery film together, U.K. screenwriter Lynda La Plante shares in her new book, Getting Away with Murder.

The Mirror shared an excerpt from the book, in which La Plante says that after the success of her series Prime Suspect in the early '90s, she was contacted about meeting the two rock stars to discuss their ideas for what was described as "a crime thriller."

La Plante explains that when she finally met up with them, they were “clearly hungover” and quickly began disagreeing over the plot of the film.

She writes that Jagger said he wanted it to be a murder mystery on the road, but Bowie shot that down, noting, “We didn’t want that. We wanted a murder on the Orient Express.”

The two then started to go back and forth over their ideas, to which La Plante says, "I sat and smiled politely, but the truth was I could barely believe that this was their big idea."

La Plante says that after Jagger insisted they didn’t want to play rock stars in the film, “I sat for a good 15 minutes while Jagger and Bowie batted back and forth, trying to recall whatever plot they had discussed the previous evening under the influence of God knows what."

“In the end, I lost patience. It seemed pointless me even being there,” she writes, noting she told them, “'Look, you two. When you have an idea, call me. I’ll come back and talk then.'”

She adds, “Needless to say, I never heard from either Jagger or Bowie again."

