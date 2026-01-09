David Bowie’s childhood home to be restored and open to visitors

David Bowie fans will soon be able to visit his childhood home.

The Heritage of London Trust has acquired the south London home at 4 Plaistow Grove in Bromley, where Bowie lived from ages 8 to 20. A press release notes that the house is “where Bowie’s musical journey began” and where he wrote his iconic song “Space Oddity.”

The trust plans to restore the railway cottage to replicate what it would have looked like in the 1960s when Bowie lived there, with a goal to be open by late 2027.

Geoffrey Marsh, the co-curator of the Victoria and Albert museum's David Bowie Is exhibition, will work alongside the organization to faithfully recreate the home's interior layout, specifically focusing on Bowie's bedroom.

“It was in this small house, particularly in his tiny bedroom, that Bowie evolved from an ordinary suburban schoolboy to the beginnings of an extraordinary international stardom,” Marsh said in a statement.

The plan is for the home to be open to visitors, as well as to host workshops for young people.

"David Bowie was a proud Londoner. Even though his career took him all over the world, he always remembered where he came from and the community that supported him as he grew up," Dr. Nicola Stacey, director of Heritage of London Trust, said. "It's wonderful to have this opportunity to tell his story and inspire a new generation of young people and it's really important for the heritage of London to preserve this site."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.