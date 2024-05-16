David Bowie’s 'The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars' to be released in Dolby Atmos

David Bowie's classic The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars is the latest album to get the Dolby Atmos treatment.

The first-ever Dolby Atmos mix of Ziggy Stardust will be released September 6 to streaming services and on Blu-Ray Audio, featuring four iterations of the album: the 2024 Dolby Atmos mix, 2024 Stereo and two different versions of the original 1972 Stereo Mix – 2012 remaster.

“You’re in there with the act, with David. He was so theatrical I think being able to put him into an immersive place makes this a really good choice for an Atmos mix,” Ken Scott, who co-produced the Dolby Atmos mix with Emre Ramazanoglu, shares. “My whole philosophy with this has been to make it more like a live experience.”

He adds, "Hopefully, it just feels as if you’re in the theatre with this amazing show going on.”

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars in Dolby Atmos is available for preorder now.

The news of the new Ziggy Stardust release comes as the album is set to be explored in the new box set Rock 'n' Roll Star, due out June 14. It features 29 unreleased tracks that show Bowie's journey from February 1971 to the release of Ziggy Stardust in 1972.

