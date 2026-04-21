David Byrne adds North American dates to his Who Is The Sky? tour

Singer David Byrne (C), founding member of The Talking Heads, performs on the Outdoor Stage during weekend 2, day 2 of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 18, 2026 in Indio, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)

David Byrne has added some more North American dates to his Who Is The Sky? tour.

The latest additions include an Aug. 27 show in San Diego, followed by two nights, Aug. 28 and 29, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. He’s also added a Sept. 17 show in Saratoga, New York, and a Sept. 19 concert at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

Byrne's also announced a string of August dates in Asia, with the tour stopping in Singapore, Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

He next brings the show to Phoenix on Tuesday. He’s also headed over to Europe and the U.K. starting June 7 in Dublin, Ireland.

A complete list of dates and ticket information can be found at DavidByrne.com.

Byrne launched the tour in September 2025 in support of his new solo album, Who Is The Sky?, which was released the same month. It is his first solo release since 2018's American Utopia.

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