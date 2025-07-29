David Gilmour’s Luck and Strange tour captured for concert film and live album

David Gilmour released the solo album Luck and Strange in 2024 and hit the road on a solo tour, and now one of those shows is coming to theaters.

Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome captures one of the Pink Floyd rocker's shows at the famed Italian venue set against the backdrop of the ancient ruins of Rome. The concert film will hit theaters and IMAX on Sept. 17 for a limited time.

Tickets go on sale Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. ET. at DavidGilmour.film.

Then, on Oct. 17, Gilmour will release The Luck and Strange Concerts, a four-LP or two-CD set featuring 23 tracks recorded during the tour. It features live performances of songs from the album, as well as classic Pink Floyd tracks like "Wish You Were Here" and "Comfortably Numb." There will also be a super deluxe edition that includes a 120-page book, David Gilmour Luck and Strange Live, that features tour photos taken by Gilmour's wife, Polly Samson.

Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome will also be released on Oct. 17 as a two-Blu-ray and three-DVD set, with bonus footage and The Luck and Strange Concerts.

As a preview of the album and film, Gilmour has released a performance of the Pink Floyd track "Sorrow" to digital services, along with a performance video.

The Luck and Strange Concerts and Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome are available for preorder now.

Luck and Strange was Gimour's first album of new material in nine years. The album debuted at #10 in the U.S. and at #1 in the U.K. The subsequent tour included rehearsal shows in Brighton, England, followed by multinight stands in Italy, London, New York and Los Angeles.

