David Lee Roth drops new song, “Scotch and Sofa 4..”

By Jill Lances
David Lee Roth is gifting fans with some new music.

The rocker recently shared the new song "Scotch and Sofa 4..," a funky, little, danceable tune that features the addition of horns. Roth revealed the new track with a post on social media, but he didn't offer up any details regarding when the song was recorded or who else may be on the song.

While Roth hasn't released a solo album since 2003's Diamond Dave, he has been dropping random new songs here and there. His most recent new tracks include the holiday tune "Talking Christmas Blues" and "Wash and Fold," which he dropped in November.

Roth’s also been releasing solo versions of Van Halen classics, including “Jump,” "You Really Got Me," "Dance the Night Away," "Panama" and "Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love.”

