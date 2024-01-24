David Lee Roth takes shots at Wolfgang Van Halen in latest video

First he took a shot at Sammy Hagar; now David Lee Roth is taking aim at Eddie Van Halen's son, Mammoth WVH frontman Wolfgang Van Halen.

In a new Roth Show video, the rocker shares his displeasure at having had to work with Eddie's son, who played bass in Van Halen from 2007 to 2015. Roth starts off the video with a mock interview, painting Wolfgang as Jesus Christ, who's complaining about not getting any respect.

“I want people to know I got this job because of my talent,” says Roth. “I woulda had this job anyway even if my dad wasn’t God,” a reference to claims Wolfgang only got the Van Halen gig because of his dad.

Referring to Wolfgang as “this f****** kid” throughout the video, Roth then starts discussing how Wolfgang would complain about his behavior onstage.

“He’s complaining the entire tour like I’m not paying enough attention to him onstage,” Roth says. “I’m giving him the best, everything I got in front of 20-30,000 people at a clip and he’s complaining to everybody around me, the business manager, the security guy, the clothing lady, ‘Dave’s not paying enough attention to me.’”

Roth then tells two stories about how Wolfgang had Roth's female guests thrown out of shows in New York and Los Angeles to allegedly teach him a lesson. But unbeknownst to Wolfgang, the women were actually from the band's accounting firm and were there to pay the crew. Roth gave them tickets only after Eddie and Alex Van Halen stiffed them.

The video comes just days after Roth went after Hagar in a clip, suggesting Hagar being probed by aliens was the reason for his bad behavior toward Roth.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

