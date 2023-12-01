David Lee Roth shares solo version of Van Halen’s “Jump”

David Lee Roth is reinterpreting another Van Halen classic.

The rocker just shared his reimagined solo version of "Jump," off Van Halen's sixth studio album, 1984. The new take was recorded live at Henson Studios in Los Angeles.

This is the eighth Van Halen song that has been given the solo treatment by Roth. He previously released ”Atomic Punk,” "Unchained," "You Really Got Me," "Dance The Night Away," "Panama," "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" and "Everybody Wants Some!!"

He’s also shared two previously unreleased tracks, "Manda Bala” and “Wash and Fold.”

Released as a single in December 1983, "Jump" went on to be a huge hit for Van Halen, becoming the band's only #1 tune on the Billboard Hot 100.

