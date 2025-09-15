Spokeo reports Americans increasingly rely on smartphones, spending over four hours daily on them, raising mental health concerns amid rising addiction.

A deep dive into Americans' mobile habits in 2025

Smartphones aren't just for calls and texts anymore; they're how most Americans handle just about everything. As of 2023, over 91% of people in the U.S. own one, according to Pew, and the average person now spends over four hours a day glued to their screen, per a 2025 eMarketer study.

In this article, Spokeo breaks down screen time: how much people are on their phones, which apps consume the most time, and how those habits shift by age, gender, and job status. The story will examine what this all means for digital well-being, using data from ConsumerAffairs, Demand Sage, and other top sources.

Total screen time on smartphones

Americans are spending more time than ever on their phones. A study released by Reviews.org in January 2025 found that the average person checked their phone 205 times a day, showing just how baked into our routines these devices have become.

Data chart showing the average mobile screen time and addiction by generation. (Stacker/Stacker)

Spokeo



Younger generations lead the charge. A Harmony Healthcare IT survey conducted in January 2023 found that Gen Z averages over six hours daily on their phones, and 56% say they feel addicted. Including other screens, Gen Z clocks more than seven hours daily. Millennials follow at over 4.6 hours, with nearly half feeling addicted. Gen X hits 4 hours and some change, and Boomers trail at just under 4 hours.

Phones now also blur the line between work and downtime. An April-May 2022 survey of office workers by Zimbra found that 70% of adults say they reply to work messages after hours, showing how phones serve as both a productivity tool and a constant source of distraction.

What Americans do on their phones

Smartphones are central hubs for entertainment, shopping, and social interaction.

App usage shares

Smartphones today overwhelmingly favor apps over mobile browsers. According to Data.ai, as of early 2025, less than 6% of total smartphone time goes to browsers or search engine apps.

Social platforms

According to Pew's Teens, Social Media and Technology 2024 report, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat are at the top of the list of apps or sites used by teens aged 13 to 17.

Search

Voice search is growing, with more than one-fifth of the global population using it to search content hands-free, according to DataReportal's Digital 2024 October Global Statshot Report.

Commerce and mobile money

Smartphones now drive about 77% of all retail website traffic and generate around 68% of orders globally, according to a Statista report. Global mobile e-commerce sales reached approximately $2.07 trillion in 2024 — accounting for 57% of all e-commerce revenue — and are expected to rise to $3.02 trillion (62% share) by 2027, per Statista data highlighted in Oberlo's Mobile Commerce Growth Report.

Mobile security tools

Smartphones aren't just for scrolling. Many people also use tools like reverse phone lookup to identify unknown callers, and people search services to reconnect or verify identities directly from their mobile device.

Demographic differences in age and life stage

Most Americans get their first smartphone by age 11 on average, according to a 2022 Stanford Medicine study. Among teens, phone use is intense; as of 2024, 47% spend two to four hours a day just on social media, according to The Harris Poll in collaboration with author and social psychologist Jonathan Haidt.

Mental health and digital well-being debate

Smartphones may keep us connected, but they’re also raising new concerns about mental health, especially for younger users and anyone glued to their screens all day.

Addiction indicators

Smartphone reliance keeps climbing. A 2024 Reviews.org survey found that over 43% of Americans admit feeling addicted to their phones. Meanwhile, 78.2% said they feel uneasy when they leave their phone behind.

Health impacts

Excessive use takes a toll. According to a 2024 study in the National Library of Medicine database, people logging more than two hours a day report digital eye strain and poor sleep. A literature review examining the relationship between excessive screen time and suicidal behavior among young people amid the pandemic found "concerning associations between prolonged exposure and behaviors such as self‐harm and suicidal behavior."

Coping trends

Some are fighting back. According to The Harris Poll, 83% of Gen Z have tried to cut back on screen time.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends tech-free meals, regular sleep schedules, and co-viewing to build healthier phone habits.

Future trends to watch

Smartphones in 2025 are evolving fast, thanks to 5G, AI, and a growing push for healthier screen habits.

5G and AI integration

Phones are getting smarter. In 2025, more smartphones will feature on-device AI, delivering smoother predictive text, more intuitive voice assistants, and highly personalized user experiences, according to Electronic Products.

Foldables and longer upgrade cycles

Foldable phones are gaining traction, with shipments projected to hit 19.8 million units in 2025, according to TrendForce. At the same time, Americans are keeping their devices longer — the average upgrade cycle now tops 42 months, according to Anthony Skiadas, Verizon's chief financial officer, speaking at a conference in March. This trend points to a stronger consumer focus on durability and value over rapid upgrades.

The rise of digital wellness alternatives

More users — especially Gen Z — are resisting endless scrolling. In a 2024 ExpressVPN survey, 46% of Gen Z respondents from the U.S., the U.K., France and Germany said they take steps to limit screen time, showing a growing awareness and willingness to manage digital habits.

Emerging predictions to watch

Voice-first interaction is poised for growth as more people seek hands-free options, while mobile commerce gains ground in the South and Midwest. At the same time, "app-less" super-apps could reshape the market by bundling services without crowding your home screen.

Redefining the relationship with our phones

Smartphones are part of daily life now: Most Americans have one, and most of us spend over four hours a day on them. They help us work, relax, and stay connected, but let’s be honest: They’re also taking over.

People are starting to notice issues with sleep and burnout, and the downsides of nonstop screen time are getting harder to ignore. The goal isn’t to quit phones, but to use them more thoughtfully.

This story was produced by Spokeo and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.