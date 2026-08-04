Deep Purple’s Glenn Hughes announces retirement from live performing

Glenn Hughes performs onstage during a concert at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on October 18, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by C Brandon/Redferns)

Former Deep Purple bassist and vocalist Glenn Hughes has announced his retirement from live performing.

"Upon his Doctor's advice, Glenn will have to undergo heart surgery and has made the difficult decision to step back from live performances for the foreseeable future," reads a post on social media.

Glenn goes on to explain that he's been dealing with "some health issues" over the past year.

"The results from numerous MRIs, CT scans, and an echocardiogram have alerted my medical team, that I need another open-heart surgery," he writes. "I really have no option and no choice as health is my number one priority."

"Grateful to have been chosen with a life full with the gift of music… Thank you for walking beside me," he adds.

Hughes, who was a member of Deep Purple from 1973 to 1976 and briefly fronted Black Sabbath in the mid-'80s, was supposed to launch a U.S. tour back in March. He canceled those dates in January to deal with a "minor health issue." The tour was supposed to be in support of his 15th studio album, Chosen, which was released in September 2025.

He had planned to perform an Oct. 2 show with The Purple Daisies in Agoura Hills, California, but that show is no longer happening.

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