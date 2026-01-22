Def Leppard drops new single, ‘Rejoice’

Def Leppard is back with new music.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band has just debuted the new single "Rejoice." It's their first new track since releasing the single "Just Like 73," featuring Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, in 2024.

"This song's been an amazing journey from concept to conclusion," says frontman Joe Elliott. "I said to Phil [Collen] one day, 'I've got this idea for a lyric where the narrator is at absolute rock bottom and wants to rise up to a higher level. Do you have a musical piece that might match with that?' And he said, 'As it happens, yes I do.'"

“I had this riff, this idea for a song a while ago actually, so when Joe came to me I created this drum loop based with a tribal sound and it fit perfectly with this other arrangement I had,” Collen says. “I sent it to Joe and it was like magic – he sang straight over the top of it. And that’s how the song was formed.”

“We love it. It’s hard rock for us,” Collen adds. “It’s got a bit more of an ‘oomph’ than stuff we’ve been doing for a while. It’s kind of magical.”

Def Leppard fans can expect to hear them play "Rejoice" live for the first time when they launch Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Feb. 3. The residency runs through Feb. 28.

A complete list of Def Leppard dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

