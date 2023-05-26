Def Leppard gives fans behind-the-scenes look at London promo tour

Def Leppard has been very busy the last week or so promoting not only their new album, Drastic Symphonies, but their book Definitely Def Leppard. And now the band is sharing a look at what they've been up to.

In a new behind-the-scenes vlog for their YouTube channel, Def Leppard gives fans a peek at their promotional tour, including rehearsals for their recent BBC2 Piano Room performance with an orchestra.

"One of the best experiences of my life, absolutely brilliant," guitarist Rick Savage says of the performance, where the band played three songs, including "Pour Some Sugar On Me." "It's so great to play live with an orchestra in a completely different environment, sitting down, being able to play as more of a musician than just a performer."

Drummer Rick Allen adds, "I've never quite experienced playing those songs before in that way ... just being in the same room with the orchestra, just, what a wonderful experience."

There's also footage of Def Leppard at a London book signing for their book Definitely Def Leppard and at London's Royal Festival Hall, where they did a Q&A with fans about the book.

And now that promotion is over, Def Leppard has something else to focus on. They are currently on their U.K./European Stadium tour with Mötley Crüe. The tour hits Munich, Germany, on May 27. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

