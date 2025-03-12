Def Leppard launches bracket challenge to determine the band’s greatest anthem of all time

Def Leppard is trying to find out which of their songs is the favorite among fans.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers just launched what they’re calling the On Through The Music Bracket Challenge, where 64 of their tracks will go head-to-head until one is crowned the favorite.

The challenge is based on fan votes. By the end one tune will be named the “greatest Def Leppard anthem of all time."

Fans are encouraged to submit their bracket choices for a chance to win a $200 gift card to the Def Leppard store, a mystery vinyl and a Def Leppard Funko Pop set.

Voting will begin on March 18.

The band urges fans to “Vote. Debate. Defend your favorites," adding, "And most importantly… LET’S GET ROCKED!”

And speaking of bracket challenges, AXS TV is set to launch a March Music Battle of the Bands, running from March 17 to April 7. The battle will pit 64 popular bands and artists like David Bowie, Bon Jovi, Tom Petty, Foo Fighters and Queen against each other in head-to-head matchups to determine the fan favorite.

The network will also air episodes of the show Rock Legends to correspond to the matchups; on April 6 the network will air concerts from the tournament's top vote-getters.

Fans can vote at AXS.TV or via the network's social media platforms.

