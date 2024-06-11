Def Leppard opens hotline teasing new song

Looks like new music may be on the way from Def Leppard.

The band shared a cryptic post on social media featuring a rotary phone on fire, with the words "Light up the fuel" and two phone numbers.

The caption added, “Light up the fuel. Just Like 73. Hotline Now Open. UK: 020 3932 8088 // US: +1 818-286-4006." When called, the number prompts you to hit #1 to hear “an exclusive snippet of ‘Just Like 73,’” which appears to be a new song from the band.

"Just Like 73" would be the first new music from Def Leppard since they released their 2022 album, Diamond Star Halos. In 2023 they released the new album Drastic Symphonies, but that featured reworked versions of their classic tunes backed by an orchestra.

Def Leppard is gearing up for a new summer tour with Journey. The stadium tour, featuring Heart, Steve Miller Band and Cheap Trick, kicks off July 6 in St. Louis. A complete list of dates can be found at defleppard.com.

