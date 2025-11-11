Def Leppard takes fans behind-the-scenes of October’s Backyard Concert '25

(L-R) Rick Savage and Joe Elliott of Def Leppard perform onstage during the 2025 Backyard Concert supporting Teen Cancer America and the UCLA Health Center at a private residence on October 03, 2025 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BC)

Back in October, Def Leppard joined The Who, Peter Frampton, John Fogerty, The Doobie Brothers and others to play a benefit concert in the backyard of a California home, and now they are giving fans a peek at what went down.

The band has released a new video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Backyard Concert '25 benefitting Teenage Cancer America and UCLA Health Center, and the clip shows them hanging out backstage with The Who's Roger Daltrey, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, members of Cheap Trick and more.

The clip opens with director Judd Apatow introducing the band, and while Def Leppard actually played after The Who, frontman Joe Elliott jokes to the crowd, "come out to California they said, open for The Who they said," before adding, "thanks Roger and Pete (Townshend) for putting us on after you guys."

The video also shows snippets of their performance. Def Leppard treated those in attendance to an acoustic set made up of five songs, including “Armageddon It,” “Hysteria,” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me.”

"We're really excited to be here," drummer Rick Allen says in the video. "And we're just thankful to The Who for asking us to do this."

Next up, Def Leppard is set to launch a Las Vegas residency, Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency, on Feb. 3. They will then hit the U.K. and Europe for a new tour that starts June 13 in Rättvik, Sweden. A complete list of Def Leppard dates can be found at DefLeppard.com.

